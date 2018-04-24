Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan
LGBTQ Nation: The Trump administration is using Christian television to reach out to its voters.

Think Progress: The Trump tax cuts are a million dollar windfall for the top 1%.

Matt Taibbi: Growing income inequality means a growing political divide.

Eschaton: Jeff Bezos builds a palatial complex fit for an emperor.

Truthout: Black students were at the forefront of protests at Columbia University in 1968.

Bonus Track: These scuba divers fly through the air with the greatest of ease.

