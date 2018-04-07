What Would Jack Do: Republicans can't win by persuasion this November. Instead, they'll appeal to rage.

Ed Brayton: With most of the grown-ups now gone from his inner circle, Trump is free to return to his roots -- in stupidity.

Mock Paper Scissors: Republican chickens will come home to roost just when we need them.

His Vorpal Sword: It's not just Sinclair Broadcasting -- US newspapers are being taken over en masse by capitalist conglomerates, not all of them even American.

