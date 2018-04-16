Hackwhackers: Trump's "business empire" is a shabby, sleazy little family racket -- no match for Mueller.

Fair and Unbalanced: There's probably a lot more to the Cohen raid than Stormygate.

Kiko's House: The evidence against Trump and his gang is piling up.

Driftglass: We let the Republicans get away with normalizing Bush and demonizing Obama. That made Trump possible. Don't repeat the mistake.

