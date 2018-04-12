Mulvaney Tells Congress: 'I Could Twiddle My Thumbs' And Not Answer Questions

OMB Director and Acting CFPB chief Mick Mulvaney went to Congress, plunked himself down before the House Financial Services Committee, and proceeded to raise his middle finger to the agency he's leading along with the Congress and the American people.

As he opened his testimony, he made it quite clear he believes the CFPB is a rogue agency with no accountability and no purpose for being, which squares with the attitude of the banks, credit card companies, payday lenders and other corporate entities seeking to screw consumers.

"I have to be here," Mulvaney conceded. "The statute requires me to be here and I'm happy to be here but I do not have to answer a single one of your questions."

Swaggering a bit more and posturing less sincerely, he went on to tell the committee, "I believe it would be my statutory right to just sit here and twiddle my thumbs while you all ask questions."

And after thumbing his nose at the committee at which he is required to appear by statute, he proceeded to answer their questions.

If Congress is feeling the itch to impeach a government official who is not Trump, they can start with Mulvaney.