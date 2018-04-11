Trump Tells Russia And Syria Our Missiles Will Fly
Trump has announced via his preferred method of communication, Twitter, that he intends to shoot more missiles into Syria to punish them for their recent chemical attack and mocked Russia's ability to stop them as well.
During the whole presidential campaign Trump attacked all presidents for revealing their plans foreign policy plans because it alerted our enemies of our intentions, remember?
And yes, there is a tweet.
Trump is too narcissistic and undisciplined to ever heed any of his own advice, let alone anybody else's. Was he just warning his Russian allies about impending bombs or just creating headlines to distract from the latest Michael Cohen revelations.
It is impossible to handicap or intelligently discuss any of Trump's actions since he runs his administration through the eyes of Fox and Friends and cannot be trusted to honor his own words.
As Mark Sumner from Daily Kos reminds us:
Now Trump is broadcasting exactly what he intends to do — test whether we’re ready for the opening rounds of a war no one wants. It may be no coincidence that an earlier tweet from Trump on Wednesday morning expressed how glad he was to have John Bolton on hand.↓ Story continues below ↓
To prove he didn’t collude with Russia in the election, Trump seems willing to out-do the Cold War. With a hot one.
