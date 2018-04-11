Trump Tells Russia And Syria Our Missiles Will Fly

Trump has announced via his preferred method of communication, Twitter, that he intends to shoot more missiles into Syria to punish them for their recent chemical attack and mocked Russia's ability to stop them as well.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

During the whole presidential campaign Trump attacked all presidents for revealing their plans foreign policy plans because it alerted our enemies of our intentions, remember?

And yes, there is a tweet.

What other country tells the enemy when we are going to attack like Obama is doing with ISIS. Whatever happened to the element of surprise? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2014

Trump is too narcissistic and undisciplined to ever heed any of his own advice, let alone anybody else's. Was he just warning his Russian allies about impending bombs or just creating headlines to distract from the latest Michael Cohen revelations.

It is impossible to handicap or intelligently discuss any of Trump's actions since he runs his administration through the eyes of Fox and Friends and cannot be trusted to honor his own words.

