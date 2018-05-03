Dr. Bornstein Claims Donald Trump Wrote His Own Letter!

Remember the December 4, 2015 letter written by Trump's long haired doctor, Dr. Bornstein, which stated "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency"?

This one:

Well, it looks like Dr. Harold Bornstein didn't write it! Not that anyone really believed that he did. The language was hyperbolic, grandiose and in the completely wrong tone for a medical professional. But that didn't stop the MAGA fools from buying into it.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Donald Trump "dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter. I just made it up as I went along."

The letter had ridiculous sentences, such as: "His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary" and "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

The White House had no comment regarding this confession by Dr. Bornstein. Did Dr. Ronny Jackson also have his statement about Donald Trump being *only 239 pounds* from Donald Trump as well?