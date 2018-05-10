Fox Biz Guest Slams McCain On His Deathbed, Says 'Torture Worked' On 'Songbird John'

Right wing retired general and Obama birther Thomas McInerney joined Fox Business' Charles Payne to discuss torture and the benefits thereof in the context of Gina Haspel's nomination.

"If we have some terrorist and the possibility of five nuclear weapons going off in U.S. cities, i want to use any method that will determine where they are, when it's going to happen and how we can nullify them," McInerney told Payne just ahead of the video above.

"I'm not interested in values. I'm interested in saving a million American lives," he added.

Yes, so we can live immoral soulless lives goose-stepping to the whims of our authoritarian overlords, I suppose.

And then he went right over the edge.

Speaking of John McCain's objection to Haspel and torture in general, McInerney turned to the audience and spoke a venomous lie about a man dying of brain cancer.

"[Haspel] can't use it anymore because we have determined in Congress that it's not legal," he said. "[Torture] worked on John."

"That's why they call him 'Songbird,John,'" he added with a flourish.

I am not sure who this mysterious "they" is, and I'm no lifelong fan of John McCain, but for heaven's sake, have some decency! John McCain underwent far more than this "General" with his ribbons and stars and right-wing hate oozing out of every pore of his body.

For the record, McInerney has no shining record upon which to rest his laurels. He is a hateful Islamophobe and bigot with a very long record of hate.

Here he is on a Hannity panel arguing for war with Iran -- in 2012. And here he is in 2008 making the case for randomly murdering Iranians in some kind of sick game of oneupsmanship. And here he is with his other Muslim-hating pals including the spouse of a Supreme Court justice ginning up hate over the Benghazi tragedy.

Are you seeing a pattern here? A retired U.S. Army General pops up in election years to stir the fearful, hater base Trump and Republicans rely on to win elections.

Screw that. John McCain may be battling brain cancer, and I might be no fan, but this is a step too far for ANY military person who enjoys a retirement at MY expense to say about him. He deserves the respect he earned by being a POW in Vietnam and a public servant. I don't have to like what he stands for to think he deserves to be treated as a human being.

Fox Business owes John McCain an apology and a promise to keep McInerney off the air.