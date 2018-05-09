Fox Guest Calls Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal ‘A Sterling Example Of International Leadership’

Host Neil Cavuto called it "an honor" to host notorious Islamophobe Jerry Boykin for some serious slobbering over Donald Trump’s dangerous decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement.

As we previously reported, even Fox & Friends acknowledged that withdrawing from the agreement would put the U.S. in quite a bit more peril. But after the withdrawal was done, Fox trotted out a stream of cheerleaders to applaud Trump’s move. One of them was Boykin. The Daily Beast reminds us of Boykin’s time as Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, from 2002 to 2007.

President Bush publicly chewed out Boykin after the general gave speeches declaring the War on Terror was a great battle between the forces of Christianity (“our God”) and Satan. Boykin has said that Islam “does not deserve First Amendment protections."

Boykin doesn’t seem to have changed his stripes. In 2012, he said, “Our government is so infiltrated and the Muslim Brotherhood has so much influence in this country, it is incredible.” He currently serves as executive vice president of the anti-LGBT Family Research Council.

None of Boykin’s bigoted background was mentioned to Fox viewers when he appeared on the Your World show today.

Boykin was ecstatic over Trump’s withdrawal: “I think this is a sterling example of international leadership. I'm really proud of our president for what he has done and the decision he's made today,” Boykin gushed. He predicted that “one by one” other countries will agree.

While he was at it, Boykin took some shots at former Secretary of State John Kerry, who negotiated the agreement. "This was supposed to be John Kerry's legacy, and his legacy has just been destroyed," Boykin said, sounding delighted. "Kerry went in with nothing and he got nothing out of this."

“General, it’s always an honor to have you,” Cavuto said in closing the interview.

Watch it above, from the May 8, 2018 Your World.

Originally published at Newshounds.us

Editor's Note: Jerry Boykin was an active participant in the effort to smear Hillary Clinton, joining his friends Sebastian Gorka, Steve Bannon, Matt Boyle, Ginni Thomas and others in their quest to poison the well ahead of the 2016 General Election. Read more about that here.

↓ Story continues below ↓

-Karoli