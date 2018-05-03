Hold Up Everybody It's National Day Of Prayer!

So in another bend over to the religious right, his base, Donald Trump announces that today is the National Day of Prayer (for his presidency? Good luck with that.) Of course, the evangelical church of Donald J. Trump looks the other way at paying hush money to porn stars, so long as he's dismantling the wall between (their) church and state...

Trump’s latest appeal to evangelicals: a new office to protect ‘religious liberty,’ signing today one of his irrelevant orders beginning a, wait for it, “faith and opportunities “ initiative. Christ- separation of church and state? Gone.https://t.co/uXIHXVEozZ via @voxdotcom — Eliza Todd (@Smilynntodd) May 3, 2018

...and smacking the black guy for not being religious, by which we mean white.

Trump says U.S. more religious now than under Obama: "You notice the big difference between now and two or three years ago?" — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 3, 2018

And Twitter remembers all the times Donald Trump showed his deep, deep religious nature. (gag)

Yeeeea...I mean...why have a National Day of Prayer when the whole spiritual ball game can be found in Two Corinthians right smh lol? pic.twitter.com/Z403MoKlfR — Starlen Roddy (@Thundercat254) May 3, 2018

Remember the "little cracker" he takes for "forgiveness"?

"When I drink my little wine ... and have my little cracker, I guess that's a form of asking for forgiveness."



- Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/2Nr9SBdtwh — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) April 16, 2017