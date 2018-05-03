Hold Up Everybody It's National Day Of Prayer!
So in another bend over to the religious right, his base, Donald Trump announces that today is the National Day of Prayer (for his presidency? Good luck with that.) Of course, the evangelical church of Donald J. Trump looks the other way at paying hush money to porn stars, so long as he's dismantling the wall between (their) church and state...
...and smacking the black guy for not being religious, by which we mean white.
And Twitter remembers all the times Donald Trump showed his deep, deep religious nature. (gag)
Remember the "little cracker" he takes for "forgiveness"?
