Ivanka Trump, You Had ONE Job
Ivanka Trump saying "United States On America," failing at her one job as spokesmodel for the Trump Evangelical and Zionist Warmongers Club, just adds to the obscenity of this ceremony.
Never forget that the Embassy in Jerusalem is nothing but a Trump Property. As if he'd let you forget.
The presence of Ivanka Trump at the opening ceremony has drawn sharp criticism across the board, especially in light of the violence against unarmed protestors this unnecessary move inspired. The NY Post didn't sugarcoat it.
Neither did the Divine Miss M:
Kudos to Michelle Goldberg, who refers to Ivanka in this scathing oped as
Comments