Ivanka Trump, You Had ONE Job

Ivanka Trump saying "United States On America," failing at her one job as spokesmodel for the Trump Evangelical and Zionist Warmongers Club, just adds to the obscenity of this ceremony.

Never forget that the Embassy in Jerusalem is nothing but a Trump Property. As if he'd let you forget.

On the new U.S. embassy plaque, "Donald J. Trump" is in a larger font size than "Jerusalem, Israel" pic.twitter.com/OIkW2NJF9x — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 15, 2018

It was all they could do to stop him from putting TRUMP in huge gold letters on the front of the building. — Christopher LaChance (@Chance_chris71) May 15, 2018

The presence of Ivanka Trump at the opening ceremony has drawn sharp criticism across the board, especially in light of the violence against unarmed protestors this unnecessary move inspired. The NY Post didn't sugarcoat it.

Here is Princess #Ivanka in her $1000 outfit, oblivious to the #Palestinians dying miles away, with her hair flowing and shimmering in the light. It makes me SICK that SHE represented the US to the world yesterday. #Israel @netanyahu @IvankaTrump #trump #Embassy #Palestine pic.twitter.com/FtKXUYL1aX — Rob (@Unpersuaded112) May 15, 2018

Neither did the Divine Miss M:

You lose the PR advantage on this one, #MrTrump, with those two images side be side, Ivanka and Jared yukking it up in Jerusalem while the Palestinians get shot at. Perfect, you moron. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2018

Kudos to Michelle Goldberg, who refers to Ivanka in this scathing oped as

"a Zionist Marie Antoinette."