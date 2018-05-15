Joan Walsh Reacts After Jason Miller Calls White House Leaks 'Traitorous'

On CNN's Erin Burnett show last night, Joan Walsh and Jason Miller went at it over the White House leak of Kelly Sadler's joke about John McCain.

Walsh pointed out the real problem is acting as though the person who leaked this is the real problem, rather than the person who said it.

"I just want to say one thing about the president and leaks," she said. "First of all, that tweet was incoherent. It said this was all fake news, it didn't happen, but there are leakers and traitors. The president then is the number one traitor. Because Jason, you know he actually goes out to the press and he trashes his staff. He did it during the campaign. He trashes his cabinet. Sometimes off the record, sometimes on. So this president, this all comes from the top. He hates John McCain. He'll never apologize, and he loves to leak and trash his own people on his own time. So he's got no credibility to attack anyone else in this situation. It's preposterous."

"Joan, hold on a minute," the former Trump spokesman said. "A couple things can be true at the same time. I clearly said these comments were inappropriate and shouldn't have been made. I said an apology should have been made days ago and we shouldn't have gotten to this point. At the same time, I think the fact that these comments were leaked out of the White House and they had a meeting about this and that then leaked out, I think, is very problematic for this White House."

"I think he also said traitorous," Walsh said.

"I think it's traitorous," Miller said.

"Traitorous to repeat something about John McCain dying. We're not talking national security."

"It's traitorous for someone to leak it out, because not only does it --"

"Traitorous," Walsh repeated.

"It pulls the entire White House into this mess, when we should be talking about the embassy moving to Jerusalem, the fact that this morning Gallup put out the single highest set of poll numbers this president has had in his entire presidency," Miller said.

"We should be talking about the 52 Palestinians who died today," Walsh replied.

Silly Joan. Polite people know better than to bring that up!