Joan Walsh Tells Trump Supporter: You Don't Understand What ICE Does

On CNN last night, Joan Walsh tried to talk sense to Republican Rob Astorino about the use of ICE as immigration police. She talked about how Obama expanded the agency in an attempt to get Republicans to agree to an immigration policy -- to no avail.

"So then Obama went back to what ICE should have been doing, which is look for criminals, look for people who have overstayed their visas or snuck in and didn't get caught and they're committing crimes," she said.

Astorino retorted that she wants open borders for anyone who didn't commit a crime.

Walsh responded, "You're showing you don't know what ICE does."

"It's the way ICE is going about it. The prioritization of breaking up families. They took a little girl with cerebral palsy and tried to deport her. They failed. They took a mother trying to get surgery for her newborn and took her out of the country. They're going into hospitals," she said.

Astorino said it "started with sanctuary and now it's going to abolish ICE when Bernie Sanders is becoming the moderate or conservative of the Democratic party."