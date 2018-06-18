Watch Tea Party Trump Monkey Amy Kremer Scream And Yell

By Susie Madrak
14 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

Amy Kremer used to run the Tea Party Express, and now she runs the Women Vote Trump PAC. As you might expect, she's a bit wacky.

Watching her attempt to dominate three intelligent and well-versed women on CNN last night was like watching a monkey at the zoo. Joan Walsh and Erin Burnett tried to make sense of Kremer's rantings, and finally April Ryan stepped in to put her in her place.

Why does CNN keep inviting these idiots? Ratings, I guess. She's certainly not smart.

Fun to watch, just know she's a nut.


