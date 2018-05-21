John Oliver: Rehab's Unregulated Gold Mine Is Pee

Imagine an industry that can charge desperate families $73,000 for a month of what is little better than a month at a swanky hotel.

Will it cure Junior's addiction problem? They promise it will, and then they lose their patient, as in literally lose him.

And since insurance covers drug testing in this glorified Hampton Inn, the owners of "Recovery is Possible Beach and Horse Therapy Farm" can get hundreds of thousands of dollars a year just farming out (yeah) the urine testing of their "patients."

It's so bad, and so lucrative, that in some cases facilities have been found to "harvest" junkies on the street, offering them free room and board in order to drug test them for the insurance money.

Speaking as someone struggling not with addiction, but with getting affordable health insurance, I'm furious that nothing is being done to shut these thieves down.

That's not true. John Oliver did something last night, showing this website as a place where addicts and their families can at least try to find certified medical help for addiction.

Thank you, John Oliver and crew.