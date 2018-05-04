Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up

The "Moron or Idiot?" Edition.

Campus speech issues: Crooked Timber on the "free" speech the Charles Koch Foundation has purchased at a public institution.

The Rude One on Trump's Michigan campaign event/counter-programming to the W.H. Corresp.'s Din-din: "The "speech" (if by "speech," you mean, "a long, dark ride into the gaping mouth of madness with a jabbering, methed-out orangutan driving") was a series of lines that, said by any president prior to 2017, would have triggered paroxysms of garment-rending among politicians and the media over how demented and/or criminal said president is."

"It Can't Happen Here": The Debate Link notes anti-semitism in the 101st Airborne Division & "counter-semitism" in the California Senate primary.

Death (or Murder) of the Media, possibly at the hands of Facebook. Slacktivist will miss Religion News Service when it's gone.

Bonus Track: Sarah Sanders suggests it's Executive Mansion S.O.P. to commit robbery at a doctor's office in order to ensure transfer of medical records to a new doctor. If you say so, Smoky-Eyes.

Assembled (w/o the instructions) by M. Bouffant, of Web Of Evil (& Ennui). Submissions may be sent to mbru@crooksandliars.com. (Spam, advertising proposals & the like will be mercilessly deleted.)


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV