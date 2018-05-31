Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
The Daily Irritant: We need to distinguish real news from propaganda. Elon Musk just came up with exactly the wrong way to do it.

Hemant Mehta: The Christian Right is planning a legislative blitzkrieg against separation of church and state.

Love Joy Feminism: The SBC tries to obfuscate its true stance on female submissiveness. They've actually gone backwards in the last twenty years.

Shakesville: It's hard to keep up with all the Trump craziness, but we've got to try.

