The Daily Irritant: We need to distinguish real news from propaganda. Elon Musk just came up with exactly the wrong way to do it.

Hemant Mehta: The Christian Right is planning a legislative blitzkrieg against separation of church and state.

Love Joy Feminism: The SBC tries to obfuscate its true stance on female submissiveness. They've actually gone backwards in the last twenty years.

Shakesville: It's hard to keep up with all the Trump craziness, but we've got to try.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!