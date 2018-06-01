Bruce Gerencser: From John Bircher to modern liberal -- a former fundamentalist describes his political evolution.

Ranch Chimp: Despite Trump's efforts to prolong the age of coal and oil, wind and solar power are booming and creating jobs around the world -- even in the US.

Driftglass: Breitbart found a willing stooge to help depress black turnout in 2016 -- for cash.

Earth-Bound Misfit: They did not "give their lives". Their lives were taken from them.

Bonus link: Blogger PM Carpenter, vacationing in Germany, finds that Trump's repellent presence is on people's minds even there (NSFW).

