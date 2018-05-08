Lawyers, Guns and Money: EPA Director Scott Pruitt isn’t just horribly corrupt; he’s a coward, too.

TransGriot: Becky Hammon isn’t just a six-time WNBA all-star; she might become the first woman to become a head coach in the National Basketball Association.

Brad Delong: Inflation isn’t just under control; we don’t know if further declines in the unemployment rate would accelerate it.

Towleroad: The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t just contenders for NHL’s Stanley Cup; they take a licking and keep on ticking, too.

Booman Tribune: CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel didn’t just run a black site; she helped destroy evidence of U.S. torture.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." (Donald Trump, February 6, 2016.)

