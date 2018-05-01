NBC News: John Kelly Called Trump An 'Idiot,' Imagines Himself 'Savior Of The Country'

NBC News is reporting from multiple sources that Trump's chief of staff Gen. John Kelly has called the president an idiot characterizing himself as the savior of the country.

The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government. He has referred to Trump as "an idiot" multiple times to underscore his point, according to four officials who say they've witnessed the comments.

Obviously Kelly is going to deny these claims but after it was also reported that Trump's former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had the same mental opinion of Trump, it appears to have a certain modicum of certainty.

I wonder if Donald will challenge him to an IQ test?

Maybe Trump will hire Fox and Friends' Pete Hegseth as his new Chief of Staff since he's the particular flavor of the week in the Trump administration and he has sufficiently sucked up to the commander-in-chief.

Gen. Kelly has also made comments that women are more sensitive than men and wondered why Rob Porter's ex-wives couldn't just move on from the whole abuse issues.

I guess getting punched in the face is something these ladies should easily dismiss in Kelly's world.

What a guy.