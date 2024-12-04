DEA Nominee Out For Actually Enforcing Covid Restrictions

Trump’s nominee to run the DEA has withdrawn from consideration after MAGAt lawmakers objected to him (you'll love this) for enforcing COVID restrictions seriously during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Via HuffPost:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, a Florida Republican, said in a statement Tuesday that he had decided to drop out after the “gravity of this very important responsibility set in.”

“To have been nominated to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime,” Chronister said in a statement. “Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration.”

Trump picked Chronister ― who has worked in the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years in the Tampa area ― on Saturday. Chronister has been elected three times to his current position as sheriff for Hillsborough County, The New York Times reported.