DEA Nominee Out For Actually Enforcing Covid Restrictions

Trump’s nominee to run the DEA has withdrawn from consideration after MAGAt lawmakers objected to him (you'll love this) for enforcing COVID restrictions seriously during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Via HuffPost:
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, a Florida Republican, said in a statement Tuesday that he had decided to drop out after the “gravity of this very important responsibility set in.”
“To have been nominated to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime,” Chronister said in a statement. “Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration.”
Trump picked Chronister ― who has worked in the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years in the Tampa area ― on Saturday. Chronister has been elected three times to his current position as sheriff for Hillsborough County, The New York Times reported.
So he was also unqualified, you say?
According to The Times, Chronister has “virtually no experience with the complex international investigations for which the [DEA] is known.” Chronister’s fellow conservatives also pushed back against his nomination over his actions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Following Trump’s announcement, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that Chronister should be “disqualified” for ordering the arrest of a megachurch pastor who defied the 2020 COVID lockdowns by holding a church service. Charges against the pastor were later dropped.
