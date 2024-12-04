DEA Nominee Out For Actually Enforcing Covid Restrictions

Trump picked Chronister ― who has worked in the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years in the Tampa area ― on Saturday.
By Susie MadrakDecember 4, 2024

Trump’s nominee to run the DEA has withdrawn from consideration after MAGAt lawmakers objected to him (you'll love this) for enforcing COVID restrictions seriously during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Via HuffPost:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, a Florida Republican, said in a statement Tuesday that he had decided to drop out after the “gravity of this very important responsibility set in.”

“To have been nominated to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime,” Chronister said in a statement. “Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration.”

Trump picked Chronister ― who has worked in the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years in the Tampa area ― on Saturday. Chronister has been elected three times to his current position as sheriff for Hillsborough County, The New York Times reported.

So he was also unqualified, you say?

According to The Times, Chronister has “virtually no experience with the complex international investigations for which the [DEA] is known.” Chronister’s fellow conservatives also pushed back against his nomination over his actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Trump’s announcement, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that Chronister should be “disqualified” for ordering the arrest of a megachurch pastor who defied the 2020 COVID lockdowns by holding a church service. Charges against the pastor were later dropped.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon