Jennings Hypocrisy: Publishing Hegseth's Mom's Email Bad, Hunter's Nudes OK

Rumors are percolating that Trump may replace Pete Hegseth's SecDef nomination with a possible DeSantis nod, but Scott Jennings was still on CNN in MAGA defense mode, attacking the media for posting Penelope Hegseth's email to her son castigating him for his abusive treatment of women.

This email wasn't just an old, how are you son? Can you help me find my password? It was in response to Hegseth's numerous instances of abuse. This came after a 2017 police report was filed on Pete for an alleged rape.

An Abby Phillips lead round table was in session when Jennings did what he's paid for.

Penelope wrote, "I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.”

JENNINGS: Well, it was out of the ordinary for the newspaper to print private correspondence between a mother and a son, but... ABBY: You don't think it was relevant, though, Scott? JENNINGS: I mean, I just... I thought it was pretty outrageous that they printed... I-I mean, look, it-it...Relevance is a different question, but... MCGOWAN: I think it was pretty... it was pretty outrageous when we put Hunter Biden's junk on congressional billboards. That was also outrageous, and yet that is sort of the world... JONES: I think there's a lot of outrageous stuff, but I think it matters, um, whose it is. I think that it's outrageous if it's, uh, excess stuff, but it's not outrageous if it's Hunter Biden's. It's not outrageous if it's Hillary Clinton's. It's not outrageous if it's theirs, but it's-it's outrageous if it's you.

Jennings shut the fuck up after that.