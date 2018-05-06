Neo-Nazi Patrick Little Kicked Out Of California GOP Convention

California's Republican Party wants nothing to do with anti-Semite Patrick Little as a candidate. Too bad he's polling at 18%. Too bad there is no Republican in California between him and Diane Feinstein.

Little emerged from obscurity after a recent SurveyUSA poll found that he was supported by 18% of California voters, putting him in second place behind Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is running for her fifth full term. On his campaign website, Little describes himself as an American first candidate who is “fighting for US Citizens in California.” “I have been censored off from social media after trying to start a discussion about the jewish supremacist control of many critical institutions of the United States and her government,” his site reads.

Isn't that sweet? But the Golden State's GOP doesn't want to get near him with a 10-foot iron cross. It's just not their way to discriminate based on religion or race. They're gonna sign a resolution saying so, even!

“Mr. Little has never been an active member of our party. I do not know Mr. Little and I am not familiar with his positions,” party spokesman Matt Fleming said when the convention began on Friday. “But in the strongest terms possible, we condemn anti-Semitism and any other form of religious bigotry, just as we do with racism, sexism or anything else that can be construed as a hateful point of view.” The state party’s board of directors is expected to vote on a resolution condemning Little on Sunday, according to Harmeet Dhillon, who represents California on the Republican National Committee and plans to support the resolution.

Now, this IS California, and perhaps even the Republicans there ARE more enlightened than those around the country who elected Donnie Darling. I'll give 'em a cookie for ejecting the Nazi bastard. But just ONE cookie. I'm old enough to remember how Naziism crept back into mainstream acceptability. And it wasn't because of the Democrats.