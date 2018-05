Here's what Fox served up to the White House Cheato for breakfast this morning after the New York Times detailed the FBI investigation into his campaign:

An Informant spied on two Donald J. Trump campaign aides. Former federal prosecutor, Andrew McCarthy, provides insight on @foxandfriends https://t.co/BKyyPXVvmB — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) May 17, 2018

His response:

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

David Corn replies:

You don't get it. The FBI was INVESTIGATING your campaign because of CONTACTS with Russia while Moscow was ATTACKING the United States with information warfare. But you're right: this is indeed bigger than Watergate because it involves you aiding and abetting a foreign foe. https://t.co/byB9fzgH3t — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 17, 2018

And Josh Marshall puts it all in perspective: