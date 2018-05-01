Rosenstein Scoffs At Impeachment Threats: 'They Can't Even Resist Leaking Their Own Drafts'

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein clapped back at his critics in the White House and Congress during a moderated panel at the Newseum earlier today.

Republicans leaked eight articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, alleging such infractions as refusing to respond to a Congressional subpoena, FISA warrant shenanigans and more.

Rosenstein scoffed at them. "They can't even resist leaking their own drafts," he mocked.

"The way we operate in the Department of Justice, if we are going to accuse someone of wrongdoing, we have to have admissible evidence, and credible witnesses, we need to be prepared to prove our case in court. And we have to fix our signature to the charging document, and that is something that not everybody appreciates," Rosenstein said.

"I just don't have anything to say about documents like that that nobody has the courage to put their name on and they leak in that way," he continued.

"There have been people who have been making threats privately and publicly against me for quite some time, and I think they should understand by now the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein declared.

It's good to see someone push back on these cynical, stupid PR ploys to denigrate the DOJ.

