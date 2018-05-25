Scarborough: Mueller And Rosenstein Act Like They're Holding Four Aces

Joe Scarborough pointed out this morning that Trump has been "freaking out so badly this week."

"Since Sunday, and all of these crazy tweets and talking about Spygate and like, he's losing it. On the other side, you have Bob Mueller being Bob Mueller. And Rod Rosenstein, after this is over, he can do weekend gigs like Henny Youngman used to do up in the Catskills," he said.

"Because Rod Rosenstein and Bob Mueller are acting like men or women sitting around a table in a poker match that are getting insulted, and they're looking at their hands and they have four aces. Do you pick that up with Rosenstein? Every time he goes out, he's just sitting there smiling and then last night, I heard, on Chris Hayes, somebody said on Chris Hayes, they've got a kill trigger. You start firing us, we just press the button and the indictments start getting emailed out. Are they holding four aces already? Are they not fearful of Donald Trump firing them? Do they have this all planned out, do you think that if he does start firing them, they press the button and all the indictments start getting sent out?"

"I don't know if they think they have four aces, but I don't think they fear the president or other reputed defendants in this matter," Jeremy Bash said. "First of all, in the content of this whole controversy of spygate, we hardly knew you. Puff, it's over. In terms of content it was a nothing burger. There was nothing to the allegation."

"You know what some at Fox News was saying, this was bigger than Watergate. You remember the FISA judges? That was bigger than Watergate. Until they found out that the four FISA judges were Republicans," Scarborough said.

"They're not going to drop this, though," Heidi Przybyla said. "We haven't heard from Nunes or Gowdy. And an administration official on background said it doesn't matter what we learn in this meeting, it's not going to be conclusive to prove that there wasn't a spy."

"There's nothing to inappropriate spying allegations and Rod Rosenstein did put that to bed the other day," Bash said. 'If there's any allegation of inappropriateness, we'll get to the bottom of it.' He knows there isn't any allegation of inappropriate use of confidential sources.

"Second, Joe, back to the issue of Emmet Flood, the president's personal lawyer here. The thing that's so concerning is it's not just like the CEO's general counsel showing up at a meeting with the investigators. This is the president's White House can counsel. This is being done under the color of law. This is not just a use of office, it's a misuse of office, a misuse of White House authority. 'The reason is, we oversee the Justice Department, we have an equity in this whole matter. We want to make some opening remarks.' Come on, this is a total abuse of power. And Emmet Flood, who I respect his intellect, he's a good lawyer, I've worked with him in the past. He knows better, this is destruction of the constitutional norms. That would, that should take the president and any criminal or otherwise defendant out of this kind of dispute."