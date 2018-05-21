Sean Spicer Says Republicans Will Definitely Keep The House

I'm guessing Sean Spicer can't afford Michael Avenatti to get him out of his Non-Disclosure Agreement with the Trump White House. Because any time you see Sean on television, he is saying absolutely nothing.

Still, that ability is remarkable. Check this out:

Here he is asked by CSpan's Steve Scully about the Farm Bill that Paul Ryan failed to get passed out of the House (where Republicans are the majority, mind you). Watch how Sean Spicer says words. I count 138 words in a row. Words that together, appear to say something positive about the Republican Party, but in the end, say absolutely nothing at all. Did Sean Spicer go to school to learn how to do this?

SEAN SPICER: I don't think it looks good because you never want a bill to go down. I have always believed that sometimes that tough love, those discussions that need to happen need to happen. Allowing a bill like that to go down that has a lot of reforms in it, that is good for conservatives, looking to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse, and trying to maximize the impact of the farm bill trying to put a better deal in place, for the sake of immigration, you have to juxtapose the ultimate goal. Sometimes the greater discussion is at hand of what we're trying to achieve needs to happen. While it is not good in the short run, it serves us better because it forces a discussion: Are we throwing the baby out with the bath water, so to speak?

SHORTER SEAN SPICER: It doesn't look good, and it isn't good, but I'm going to say it's good.

Spicer also predicts that the Republicans will keep the House and gain seats in the Senate because people feel good about the economy, the fight against ISIS is going well, and Democrats are being held hostage by "The Left." Romney will beat Obama in a landslide!

And by the way, Sean has a book coming out about his "journey." It sure isn't about his actual experience in the White House because as I said, it is so patently obvious that Spicer is tied up with a possibly illegal and certainly challenge-able non-disclosure agreement with Trump that it's worthless, except that it got him an interview on CSpan. Good going Sean!