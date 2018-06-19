Ann Coulter's Duckspeak: Migrant Children Are 'Actors'

For those of you unfamiliar with her work, Ann Coulter is 43 pounds of rode-hard, visibly-decomposing, Republican slunkmeat who has worked frantically over the past 20 years to stay at the far-end of the "Wingnuts Saying The Most Godawful Shit Imaginable" bell curve.

You see, "Saying The Most Godawful Shit Imaginable" is basically her whole career (here is a sampling of her book titles) --

Treason: Liberal Treachery from the Cold War to the War on Terrorism Godless: The Church of Liberalism Guilty: Liberal "Victims" and Their Assault on America If Democrats Had Any Brains, They'd Be Republicans In Trump We Trust Demonic: How the Liberal Mob Is Endangering America Slander: Liberal Lies About the American Right Mugged: Racial Demagoguery from the Seventies to Obama Resistance Is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind

-- and since the Right is now overstocked with freelance racists, out-and-proud Nazis and hypercaffeinated 12-year-old feculoids who sprang fully-formed from their whelping box screaming about how they were being cruelly silenced by the Libtard Media Conspiracy, it has gotten harder and harder for dilapidated, steam-powered gorgons like Coulter to stay in the game.

And so, on Sunday, Ms. Coulter decided to be the first to take the Republican black-sites-for-babies discussion where you just knew it was always going to go.

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now: do not fall for it, Mr. President. I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV...”





She continued, “A New Yorker article … not a conservative publication, they describe how these kids, these kids are being coached. They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to the New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children.”...

For the record, this was part of a panel that also featured Kimberly "Real Girlfriend Experience" Guilfoyle and disgraced traitor Jason Chaffetz.

Also for the record, Coulter provides no link to this phantom New Yorker article, neither does Fox News.

↓ Story continues below ↓

[Editor's note: Buzzfeed News made an educated guess and then, uh oh.]

Ann Coulter cited an article as evidence that immigrant children being separated from their parents are "child actors."



The author of said article says, "either she lied or she's truly illiterate."https://t.co/RK0NBa7Sly — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 19, 2018

My own search of the New Yorker. archives reveals nothing that could remotely be construed as supporting Ms. Coulter's unhinged Republican duckspeak (from Wikipedia):

Duckspeak is a Newspeak term that means "to quack like a duck" (literal meaning) or "to speak without thinking". Duckspeak can be good or "ungood" (bad) depending on who is speaking, and whether what they are saying aligns with Big Brother's ideals. To speak rubbish and lies may be "ungood", but to do so for the benefit of The Party may be good. Orwell explains in the appendix: "Ultimately it was hoped to make articulate speech issue from the larynx without involving the higher brain centres at all. This aim was frankly admitted in the Newspeak word duckspeak […]. Like various words in the B vocabulary, duckspeak was ambivalent in meaning. Provided that the opinions which were quacked out were orthodox ones, it implied nothing but praise, and when the Times referred to one of the orators of the Party as a doubleplusgood duckspeaker it was paying a warm and valued compliment."

Also for the record, as Right Wing Watch points out:

Coulter has previously suggested shooting immigrants who are attempting to cross the U.S. southern border and said that “death squads” may be the only hope if Trump helps pass immigration reform legislation. Coulter also has cozy connections with white nationalists and is openly admired by the president.

So why write about this openly deranged ghoul who makes a living pouring poison into the already cracked skulls of Republican idiots?

Because this particular openly deranged ghoul is syndicated in the good, gray pages of hundreds of local newspapers across this land of the free, including the State Journal-Register right here in Springfield where she is slotted between Iraq torture pimp Marc Thiessen and respected Spanish-American war correspondent and climate change denier, George Will, in their regular Conservative columnist rotation.



Crossposted from driftglass