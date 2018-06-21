C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Zounds

A group of anarchists get together and form a band in Reading, England in the year 1977. After a couple years of loose jamming, they eventually coalesce and release their first record, a 7inch single on the label run by fellow anarchist in the band Crass.

Though some of the records Zounds did following this one lack a little something, "Can't Cheat Karma" still packs a punch not only it what the lyrics have to say but also in the music which still sounds odd, fresh and pissed off as it did the first time I heard it ages ago.

What are you listening to tonight?