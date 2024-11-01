Bannon Worried About Seniors, Women In PA's Early Voting

Jailbird Steve Bannon and Monica Crowley were very disturbed by reports that, according to early voting totals in Pennsylvania, women and senior citizen turnout is outpacing Trump supporters.

Monica Crowley, a voracious Trump supporter who lost her job with the Trump administration due to various plagiarism allegations in 2017, was there to discuss it with the MAGA cult leader and ex-convict.

CROWLEY: Steve, about what are we seeing in the early data from Pennsylvania? It is true that there is a gender gap in this country, and it is state by state as well, so there's no use in living in fantasy land about this. The gender gap is real and what we're seeing with the women coming out in droves in early voting in Pennsylvania is it can be a cause of concern, although it does look like based on the numbers I've seen this morning that those numbers are essentially tracking with numbers that we have seen in previous elections the last two election cycles.

Even if the last two election cycles are accurate predictors for Tuesday, that's still great news for Kamala Harris. However, given the repeal of Roe v Wade, and Trump bragging about it, I'd say there is much enthusiasm in women voting for the presidency.

MAGA GOP's hope is that it's going to rain men in PA.

"But it does raise an alarm that we need men voting," Crowley said. " We need to mobilize about 3,000,000 more people in the state of Pennsylvania and we need men to come out and vote. Traditionally, men have waited until Election Day."

3 million in a few days? Sure, that's doable.

Finally, Crowley gave the bad news to Real America's Voice:

CROWLEY: So and you're going to have Charlie speak to this where he was talking about it as well, Jack, but we but that doesn't mean we rest on our laurels because I will tell you, women now are motivated on two fronts to vote for Kamala Harris. They voted there and mobilized for the first woman and first woman of color. I've talked to people in New York City, where I vote, Steve. I mean, pray for me. It's horrible, but I've talked to women who say, "I just can't wait to have a female president. Isn't it going to be awesome?" That's the kind of crap that they're voting on, and they're also voting on the abortion issue. So those two things have a lot of women in these swing states fired up, so we're going to have to counterbalance that by getting women who care about high prices. Who care about safe streets and who care about protecting girls' sports mobilized to vote as well as the men in their lives.

What a burden for Monica Crowley to live in New York city. She could always move to Florida.

New Yorkers aren't buying the lies being told by the MAGA cult, which includes Fox News. They understand their streets are safe and women's sports aren't a real issue.

I was there in June when Maria Bartiromo claimed she couldn't walk out of the door without getting mugged. Of course, that was a massive lie. The US economy is strong, Trump's pandemic supply chain inflation is coming down, and stock markets are at all-time highs.

The MAGA cult worships Trump's narcissism and incoherence. Still, most women in 2024 are intentionally voting for a female candidate who will protect their health care and ensure their bodily autonomy.