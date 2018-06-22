'Dude Has All The Tapes': Tom Arnold Meets With Michael Cohen For 'Project'

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

For years there have been rumors that somewhere, there are tapes of Donald Trump saying the N-word and disparaging Jewish people.

These tapes were recorded while off-air on the set of his 14-year reality TV show, "The Apprentice." The Independent (UK) reported back in 2017:

Donald Trump made “unfathomably despicable” and racist remarks on The Apprentice, according to a former producer on the show. Bill Pruitt, who worked on the first two seasons of the programme, claimed the US president made a slew of offensive remarks which were caught on camera. He said he was unsure of the exact location of the videos at present. President Trump, who hosted the reality TV show for 14 years, made racist comments about African-American and Jewish people, according to Mr Pruitt.

This week Tom Arnold (not ironically Roseanne Barr's ex-husband) had a meeting with Michael Cohen, and announced, ""This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything."

Tom Arnold is making a show for VICE called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes." He said that Michael Cohen was not being paid by VICE for this meeting or for providing content to the show.

It's been suggested by many that Trump has NDAs with everyone on the Apprentice set, and we know who the likely fixer is to set those up - - Michael Cohen.

Here's the trailer for Tom Arnold's show. It's not safe for work:

NBC News:

"The host will draw on his high-profile network of celebrity friends, entertainment executives, and crew members he's met over more than 35 years in showbiz to dig for evidence on Trump's most incriminating moments — and, being a comedian and all, he'll have a little fun along the way," Vice said in the announcement of the show. "He'll be backed up by a handful of experienced journalists, and — aside from trying to uncover the tapes themselves — he'll look into the companies and tycoons who have allegedly fought to keep the damning recordings a secret."

↓ Story continues below ↓ "I say to Michael, 'Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together, and he’s so tired he’s like, 'OK,' and his wife is like, 'OK, f*** Trump,'" Arnold said, laughing.

This may all be hype for the show, but on Twitter, Arnold says he's got the goods.

Tom, you seem pretty happy. Can you please at least let us know on a scale of 1 to Trump is definitely going down how happy you were after this meeting? — Resist and Persist (@GiselleAlbrech2) June 22, 2018