Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins' Press Conference Makes His Point Without One Spoken Word

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is frustrated because Donald Trump and his supporters will not listen to any of the reasons a player might take a knee, so he held an unusual press conference today.

Here is what some of his signs said:

"You aren't listening"

"More than 60% of people in prison are people of color"

"Any given night 500,000 sit in jail. Convicted? No. Too Poor? Yes #EndCashBail"

"Chris Long gave his entire year's salary to educational initiatives"

"Colin Kaepernick gave $1 million to charity"

"Devin McCourty Duron Harmon, Matt Slater and Johnson Bademosi lobbied to raise the age from 7 to 12 entering the criminal justice system"

"in 2018 439 people shot and killed by police (thus far)"

It's just too bad Trump and his supporters can't (or don't) read.