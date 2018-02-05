At Least Three Philadelphia Eagles Aren't Going To The White House

Via Politico, what is not news to anyone in Philadelphia. (Chris Long has already donated his million-dollar salary to school equity organizations. Malcolm Jenkins works with underpriviliged kids, and Torrey Smith raises money for scholarships.)

Several Philadelphia Eagles players will skip out on any White House celebration this year following their first-ever Super Bowl win Sunday.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins have all said they will not attend if the traditional presidential invitation is extended.

"I permanently do not anticipate attending that," Jenkins told CNN on Monday. He said he didn't have any message for the president.

[...] "We read the news just like everyone else. You see Donald Trump tweet something," Smith said in January. "We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace. We're very informed about what goes on, and we're trying to continue to educate ourselves."