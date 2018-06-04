Trump Throws Tantrum, Disinvites Philly Eagles From White House Visit

When Donald Trump heard that many of the Golden State Warriors would not come to the White House in the fall of 2017, he decided to withdraw the invitation to visit the White House. No one seemed to really care and it made Trump look like a whiny baby.

Well, the baby is back and this time he has withdrawn the invitation to the NFL Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is the official statement from the White House.

President Trump ... appears to be uninviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House because all of them don’t want to go. pic.twitter.com/DlOfQXLaWP — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 4, 2018

Seriously, it is so whiny.

Back in February, Torrey Smith said some players wouldn't attend anyhow:

Philadelphia Eagles wise receiver Torrey Smith said in February that most of his teammates wouldn’t go to the White House. Here was his reason. Sounds about right. pic.twitter.com/12vyVBn1LB — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 5, 2018

After news of the withdrawn invitation, he had more thoughts:

Eagles WR Torrey Smith on President Trump canceling White House event:



"It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you." pic.twitter.com/DngjqIdTDW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 5, 2018

Lawmakers invite the Eagles to the Capitol:

Pennsylvania lawmakers invite Eagles to Capitol after Trump uninvites them from White House https://t.co/T2kKI8BQcX pic.twitter.com/kvFoRKfw6P — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2018

Pennsylvania US Rep. Boyle on President Trump canceling Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House:



"You even make a championship team visiting the White House all about you. What is wrong with you? Seriously, what condition do you have?" — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 4, 2018

Twitter had thoughts:

Not invited to the Trump White House:

NBA Champion Golden State Warriors

NFL Champion Philadelphia Eagles



Invited to the Trump White House: pic.twitter.com/1rljkTkkX3 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 4, 2018

Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow but fans can still come to the White House to play games like Tiki Torch twirling and bobbing for Swastikas. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 4, 2018

And this brilliant tweet:

My take on the race-baiting involved in the President disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the the White House is that the President does not have the power to pardon himself and this should be the lead on every single news program. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 4, 2018

I wonder how the NFL feels now, after capitulating to Dear Leader on the new "kneeling policy"? Still happy with that choice?