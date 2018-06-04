Trump Throws Tantrum, Disinvites Philly Eagles From White House Visit
When Donald Trump heard that many of the Golden State Warriors would not come to the White House in the fall of 2017, he decided to withdraw the invitation to visit the White House. No one seemed to really care and it made Trump look like a whiny baby.
Well, the baby is back and this time he has withdrawn the invitation to the NFL Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here is the official statement from the White House.
Seriously, it is so whiny.
Back in February, Torrey Smith said some players wouldn't attend anyhow:
After news of the withdrawn invitation, he had more thoughts:
Lawmakers invite the Eagles to the Capitol:
Twitter had thoughts:
And this brilliant tweet:
I wonder how the NFL feels now, after capitulating to Dear Leader on the new "kneeling policy"? Still happy with that choice?
