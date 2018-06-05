Trump Can't Remember Words To 'God Bless America' At Event To Spite Philly Eagles

In another embarrassing display, Donald Trump was caught on camera not being able to sing most of the words to God Bless America except for the chorus while he was fronting the band.

After canceling an event with the Philadelphia Eagles to honor the Super Bowl win, Trump rescheduled a "patriotic event celebrating America."

Many players are upset over his constant attacks on the NFL while misleading the people to claim they are protesting the military, and Trump's slimed them with the same brush even though no Eagles players knelt down in protest last season.



To show his own patriotism, Trump decided to sing along with the band but unfortunately couldn't remember most of the words.

He did remember to brag about the economy and then went on a rant and scolded players for disrespecting the military and taught a lesson to the youth of America why they should always stand during the national anthem.

Trump's full remarks from the Celebration of America. The entire ceremony, starting with the singing of the national anthem and ending with the singing of God Bless America, lasted about eight minutes. pic.twitter.com/ABUDAYfdVR — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) June 5, 2018

(h/t Deadspin)