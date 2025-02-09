Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It should be a great game between great teams.
Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Credit: Wikipedia
By Karoli KunsFebruary 9, 2025

I have grown to enjoy football, even if it is a violent sport, and one of the reasons (for me) is the Kansas City Chiefs, who I will be rooting for in this game.

You can watch the game just about on every streaming service. Fox's streaming channel Tubi will be running it for free. If you have YouTubeTV (my favorite) you can watch there. Hulu+LiveTV subscribers can watch there, and it's also streaming on NFL+. Regular cable subscribers can also watch on Fox TV.

The Eagles are a tough team but I have faith in the Chiefs. It should be a great game. Grab some snacks and chat in the comments.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon