Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

I have grown to enjoy football, even if it is a violent sport, and one of the reasons (for me) is the Kansas City Chiefs, who I will be rooting for in this game.

You can watch the game just about on every streaming service. Fox's streaming channel Tubi will be running it for free. If you have YouTubeTV (my favorite) you can watch there. Hulu+LiveTV subscribers can watch there, and it's also streaming on NFL+. Regular cable subscribers can also watch on Fox TV.

The Eagles are a tough team but I have faith in the Chiefs. It should be a great game. Grab some snacks and chat in the comments.