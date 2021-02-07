Super Bowl 55: Open Thread

Tom Brady, who many people consider the GOAT, is back in another Super Bowl, but without the New England Patriots as Tampa Bay takes on the reigning and defending Super Bowl champs The Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm, and if he wins this afternoon's 55th Super Bowl, he can begin to lay his claim of the GOAT.

I'm sure Brady will have something to say about that.

I'm rooting KC all the way.

And if sports isn't your thing there are alternatives.

Don't forget about the Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

On the flip side, on The Hallmark Chanel we have the adorable Kitten Bowl.