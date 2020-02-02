Politics
Twitter LOLs Over Trump's Congrats To The Chiefs For 'Representing The Great State Of Kansas'

He can run all the ads he wants pretending to give a damn, but he can't even get the right state for this year's Super Bowl champs.
By Karoli Kuns
What a game, huh? No matter which team you were rooting for, that game was fun from start to end with both sides battling it out with all their hearts.

And we all know that the San Francisco 49ers are a California team and the Kansas City Chiefs are a Missouri team. Right? RIGHT?

One of us doesn't. This was Donald Effing Trump's congratulatory tweet at the end of the game (now deleted for obvious reasons):

Yeah, that's right. The "Great State of Kansas" might enjoy taking the credit, but the Kansas City Chiefs are a Missouri team.

And of course, Twitter had some thoughts. Many, actually.

Point well taken here:

And a couple of LOLs just because:

It's funny, and it's not funny. For a guy who has been president of ALL these United States for 3 years now, but especially for the states in the Midwest where he pretends to be a "man of the people," is there really any excuse for this? It's pathetic and just proves again and again that he is not fit for the office. Period.

