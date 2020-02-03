Claire McCaskill Calls Trump A 'Stone Cold Idiot' After He Congratulates Kansas' Super Bowl Win

Former senator Claire McCaskill from the great state of Missouri knows a fool when she sees one, and probably had the best tweet last night after Trump's latest idiocy. The kids on Morning Joe reminded those red state voters that they're chumps for supporting this fraud of a president.

Source: Mediaite

Morning Joe delighted in mocking President Donald Trump for sending out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory last Sunday night, as well as the state of Kansas itself. Only one problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. The tweet has since been taken down and replaced with one congratulating the correct state.

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

And unlike The Chosen One, Claire McCaskill was actually at the game last night.