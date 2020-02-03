Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Claire McCaskill Calls Trump A 'Stone Cold Idiot' After He Congratulates Kansas' Super Bowl Win

Trump's latest faux pas was fodder for Morning Joe.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Former senator Claire McCaskill from the great state of Missouri knows a fool when she sees one, and probably had the best tweet last night after Trump's latest idiocy. The kids on Morning Joe reminded those red state voters that they're chumps for supporting this fraud of a president.

Source: Mediaite

Morning Joe delighted in mocking President Donald Trump for sending out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory last Sunday night, as well as the state of Kansas itself. Only one problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. The tweet has since been taken down and replaced with one congratulating the correct state.

And unlike The Chosen One, Claire McCaskill was actually at the game last night.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.