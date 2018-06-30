#FamiliesBelongTogether Protests Across The Country Today
📍Washington DC#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/e5xmIM9lOy— #FamiliesBelongTogether (@AntonioArellano) June 30, 2018
Protesters are out in force across the country today for the #FamiliesBelongTogether rallies:
Over 700 marches across the country to demand Trump #EndFamilyDetention and reunite stolen children with their parents.
THIS is America, too. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/01ToT7WwtR
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 30, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/aW0pEyiKIE
— Rep. Marcia Morey (@marciahmorey) June 30, 2018
Justin Claire, 26, of Philly, a physician’s assistant, said there was an unofficial push by medial people across the country to show up today in scrubs and white coats to show support. “ICE is an agency that serves no use in a peaceful society,” he said. pic.twitter.com/mWscmIA0vE
— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) June 30, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/61DWZe1CNq
— ElizabethCMcLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) June 30, 2018
There's a #FamiliesBelongTogether event in Lanesboro, MN, pop: 739. They're meeting on the town baseball field. **A protest on a baseball field, in a tiny town in rural Minnesota.**
Don't let *anyone* downplay the breadth and intensity of this movement.https://t.co/cDv4Fn0rDc
— Anna Galland (@annagalland) June 29, 2018
Standing up & being counted #familiesbelongtogether pic.twitter.com/BJnXq7SwCC
— Deborah Levine (@deborah_levine) June 30, 2018
Expats in Munich protesting across from the US Consulate. Hope to see lots of you marching today wherever you are!! #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/zTlElDNfmZ
— kkoth (@kkoth) June 30, 2018
Happening now #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in downtown Atlanta. We are streaming on https://t.co/RXQkfH7IiC pic.twitter.com/YRJDxinYh1
— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 30, 2018
My sign for today's #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in NYC, via an artist friend of @nerdseyeview pic.twitter.com/KUiyD0eKt5
— Suzanne Reisman (@suzannereisman) June 30, 2018
This is what democracy looks like. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/fYVIqsPktv
— ACLU (@ACLU) June 28, 2018
We're underway at #FoleySquare- #FamiliesBelongTogether #EndFamilyDetention #EndFamilySeparation join us! The March starts at 10:45 headed across the Brooklyn Bridge to rally at Cadman Plaza! @thenyic @MoveOn pic.twitter.com/CZsPnlNfDD
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 30, 2018
📍 Chapel Hill, NC #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/kIZ8BenDyy
— #FamiliesBelongTogether (@AntonioArellano) June 30, 2018
Approximately 75 demonstrators are outside the Arizona Senate at 7:27a.m., 30 minutes before #familiesbelongtogether event officially set to begin. pic.twitter.com/xdciF8ucJF
— Pamela Ren Larson (@PamReporting) June 30, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogether. Big crowd in front of the courthouse in little Traverse City, MI. This is what hope looks like. pic.twitter.com/PDP8M201KH↓ Story continues below ↓
— Sally (@sally_o_mally96) June 30, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogether march now underway in Raleigh NC pic.twitter.com/wTC0jXqQIj
— Andrew Pericak (@andrewpericak) June 30, 2018
One block from the White House, hundreds of Jews and allies of all ages singing “we will build this world with love.”
Never again is now.#FamiliesBelongTogether @jufj @HIASrefugees pic.twitter.com/S5fpLDGM0p
— Doug Foote 🔥 (@FooteSteppes) June 30, 2018
"From one child to another" #FamiliesBelongTogether c/o @ACLU pic.twitter.com/VZQbFCdPr0
— Jeff Fleischmann 🌊 (@Philosocrat) June 30, 2018
Thousands of NYers ready to cross the BK bridge for today’s National Day of Action for Families! #FamiliesBelongTogether
We demand an end to the Trump administration’s cruel and inhumane policies against immigrant families. #EndFamilyDetention pic.twitter.com/soWGBMTrP2
— Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) June 30, 2018
Rally in tampa, fla right now #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/5QOmrjKPnB
— Ruth Marquis (@ruthat552) June 30, 2018
📍Woodstock NY #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/gqITLskAOS
— #FamiliesBelongTogether (@AntonioArellano) June 30, 2018
📍 Virginia Love, not hate, makes America great.#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/lKhVIYrVtU
— #FamiliesBelongTogether (@AntonioArellano) June 30, 2018
📍Columbus, Oh is ready to rally!#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/BLWNfc87hD
— #FamiliesBelongTogether (@AntonioArellano) June 30, 2018
People of faith showing support for #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/Wc3xCYF6bB
— AvB2 (@avanb2) June 30, 2018
