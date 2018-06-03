GOP Rep. States The Obvious: 'Terrible Move' For Trump To Pardon Himself

Rep. Will Hurd of Texas told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan it would be a “terrible” political move for Trump to pardon himself, but had nothing to say about what he or his party would actually do about it if he did:

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said Sunday it would be a “terrible” political move for President Trump to pardon himself. “I think that would be a terrible move. I think people would erupt. I think even thinking about trying to fire Mueller is a bad move politically,” Hurd told CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” referring to special counsel Robert Mueller. “So I hope we don’t have to get to that point. And it’s hard to predict what would happen, but that would create outrage on both sides of the political aisle.” [...] Hurd in his Sunday show interview also suggested Trump should testify in the special counsel’s Russia probe if he is not trying to cover up any actions. “If you don’t have anything to hide, why wouldn’t you testify?” Hurd asked on CBS. “‘Because I think that would help close this investigation quicker.”

We all know exactly what Republicans are going to do if Trump does pardon himself. Nothing.

I want these so-called reporters to do some follow-up with these politicians and pundits as well. First of all, ask these Republicans exactly what crimes Trump is going to pardon himself for, and second, whether they think they have some responsibility to act if he does because pardon himself, because accepting a pardon IS AN ADMISSION OF GUILT.

Apparently that's too much to ask because I haven't seen one of them bring it up yet.