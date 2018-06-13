Kellyanne Conway Claps Back At NoKo Propaganda Video Critics: 'Who Cares?'

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that the White House had created a “propaganda” video to impress North Korea.

During an interview with Conway, the hosts of Fox & Friends noted that the White House presented Kim Jong-un with an American-made video extolling his regime, which reporters mistook for North Korean propaganda.

“Who’s idea was that?” Fox News host Steve Doocy asked Conway. “That video, some people love it, some people think it’s kind of crazy — propaganda.”

“It came from our National Security Council,” Conway explained. “Kim Jong-un has a decision to make. He can either be nuclear capable or he can swiftly move towards complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korea peninsula.”

“Don’t give too much attention to the angry people,” she added. “Don’t give too much credit to the critics, frankly. Almost who cares? They’re skeptical, they’re cynical.”

Doocy pressed Conway to reveal Kim’s reaction to the video. But she refused.

“What did Mr. Kim say when he looked at that video?” the Fox News host wondered.

“I haven’t spoken to Chairman Kim,” Conway said. “But what did he say? Yes — he — yes.”