Kellyanne Conway Feigns Concern Over Slain Journalists

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on Fox's America's Newsroom this Friday morning, and was asked about the shooting at the Capital Gazette where five journalists were murdered yesterday.

Here's her response when host Bill Hemmer asked her what the White House had to say about the shooting:

CONWAY: Well, it's a horrible tragedy. What we're trying to... I think us, being all of America is piece together this person, this shooter had some kind of grievance against this paper. Obviously had filed a lawsuit, lost that lawsuit and seems to have been very active on social media... very threatening, it seems to me about this paper and did what he did. The president expressed his sympathies and continues to be briefed by the FBI and others and will continue to talk about this as the different facts develop. But obviously people who go to work everyday, innocent Americans should not have this as an occupational hazard. And as I think our press secretary made clear last night, an attack on innocent journalists, innocent Americans, is an attack on all of us.

Hemmer, of course, didn't bother to ask Conway about this administration and her boss' constant attacks on the media and the press, but a reporter from Bloomberg did immediately after her appearance on Fox, and all she got in response was crickets.

PRESS GAGGLE: Will he stop calling reporters the enemy of the people?



KELLYANNE CONWAY: (no answer) — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 29, 2018

More gaslighting from this administration and the ones aiding and abetting them over on state-run TV. No one believes you care what happens to journalists when your boss does his best to put their lives in danger every day he opens his mouth and attacks them.