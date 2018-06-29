Marc Short Copies Hannity, Blames Maxine Waters For Annapolis Shooting

The White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short was asked if Trump should tone down his fiery attacks against journalists after the massacre in Annapolis and his response was to invoke the name Rep. Maxine Waters.

She's the new right-wing boogeyman. That's sad.

After discussing the state of the economy with Short, MSNBC's Hallie Jackson brought up the horrific shooting at the Capital Gazette and asked, "Should the president stop calling journalists, 'the enemy of the people?"

Short said, "Hallie, I think that right now we’re all incredibly sad and sorry for the victims. It’s impossible to know the pain they’re going through. We’re praying for them."

Thoughts and prayers. Check!

He continued, "I think the president–– I think that to try to make this political at this point, Hallie, is not something that we’re looking to engage in that conversation. I think that if MSNBC wants to look at the rhetoric coming out of Maxine Waters, and encouraging resistance toward Trump administration officials, I hope you do that as well. But right now, we think it’s more important that we simply share our sympathy for families and victims of the tragedy."

In one breath he says he doesn't want to get political so he doesn't have to address the elephant in the room, namely his boss' despicable and non-stop attacks against the press but in the same breath he utters the name, Maxine Waters!

Trump is never responsible for his actions, ever.

Sean Hannity would be pleased.