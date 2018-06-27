Michelle Goldberg: We Can't Be Overly Solicitous Of These Alienated White People

NYT columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote this immensely popular piece, "We Have A Crisis Of Democracy, Not Manners", and she was on with Chris Hayes last night to talk about it.

"I saw that column you wrote getting shared everywhere," Hayes said. "It said something I think a lot of people were feeling."

"I think a lot of people feel sort of harassed, because of this false equivalency that has dominated so much of the coverage of the Trump administration, that basically equates an actor saying a bad word with white nationalists marching around with machine guns on their -- or semi-automatic assault weapons on their back and says, 'Oh, look, both sides are participating in the death of civility' is maddening to people," Goldberg said.

"And it's also maddening to people to constantly be told to worry about, not just kind of their own actions, and the results of their own actions, but then how will their actions influence some imaginary Trump voter who they're trying to win over in the midterms. I think people can't live like that. They can't live in this way in which we're constantly overly solicitous of the feelings of these alienated white people, and contemptuous of the feelings of the majority of the people who didn't vote for him."