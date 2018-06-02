Crazy Eddie's Motie News: A look at how Russian agents have been using social media to manipulate US opinion for years. It's actually easy to escape their influence -- just consult a wide variety of news sources. But good luck persuading many Trumpanzees to do that.

His Vorpal Sword: Stop allowing the wingnuts to checkmate us with the "tu quoque" fallacy.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: If Trump thinks the President deserves an apology for all the nasty things said about him, he should know exactly where to start.

Shower Cap: A look at Roseanne and the rest of the Trump-related madness.

