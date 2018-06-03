Dave Dubya: Dinesh D'Souza, beneficiary of Trump's latest pardon, has left a long trail of slime behind him.

Mock Paper Scissors: Trump's trade war is finally on, and his Trumpanzees will take most of the incoming fire.

Booman Tribune: Russian meddling in 2016 may have gone beyond fake news -- they at least tried to meddle with the voting itself.

Progressive Eruptions: Wingnuts complaining about Sandra Bee have a serious mote-and-beam problem.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!