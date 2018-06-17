Rep. Schiff Calls On IG To Investigate Devin Nunes And Rudy Giuliani

Rep. Adam Schiff expressed his outrage on Meet The Press after Rep Devin Nunes revealed that "good" FBI agents leaked classified info to him as soon as they discovered duplicate Clinton emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop in late September of 2016.

You may remember this fateful tweet from Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Oct. 28th, which signaled the end of the Clinton campaign.

FBI Dir just informed me, "The FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation." Case reopened — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 28, 2016

The lie that Chaffetz promoted was that the emails they discovered a month prior were "pertinent" to the FBI investigation into Clinton's server, but they were duplicate emails that had already been investigated.

The media frenzy erupted and the right-wing noise machine called for her to be locked up again. As polling shows and Trump's personal pollster admitted, this was the turning point in the election.

On this morning's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd brought this new information up to Rep. Adam Schiff and asked what he thought.

Todd said, "I want to bring up your counterpart, the Republican chairman of the committee, Devin Nunes. Something amazing that he admitted to earlier this week..."

MTP played video of Nunes admitting to Laura Ingraham that "good" FBI agents leaked to him late September about the emails found on Anthony Weiner's laptop.

When Rep. Nunes describes then as good FBI agents, what he's saying is pro-Trump FBI agents that wanted to help him win.

Todd addressed this with Rep. Schiff, knocking down the bogus whistle-blowing claims.

Todd said, "For what it's worth, September 26th of 2016 is when this laptop was discovered. And he says late September. So that doesn't, I don't think, meet the definition of a whistle-blower. Essentially it was, he immediately found out and told Devin Nunes. He said, 'We in the Intelligence Committee.' Were you informed of this whistle-blowing?"

Rep. Schiff replied, "No, this is the first that we've heard about it. And it is deeply disturbing because if this was shared by New York field agents with Devin Nunes, was it also shared with Rudy Giuliani?"

Rudy Giuliani had been on Fox News two days prior to these revelations with Martha McCallum and claimed damaging information on HRC was forthcoming.

Rep. Schiff continued, "Or did Devin Nunes do something which we have seen subsequently, which is coordinate with the Trump team? Was this information shared by the committee with Rudy Giuliani or shared directly with them? We don't know the answer but we hope the Inspector General will find out."

Since Nunes just admitted receiving the information from FBI agents during an ongoing investigation, Democrats and the media need to scream for this to be investigated.

The focus on much of the right-wing media has been the bogus "Deep State" conspiracy that was out to get Trump since now Mueller's special counsel is investigating, but in reality, pro-Trump FBI agents were leaking to destroy Hillary Clinton and those leaks succeeded.

Since Rudy Giuliani was hired as Trump's legal media surrogate, he should be called on the carpet after Rep. Nunes gave up the game.

And no matter how many times he laughs like a crazy person on television and makes lame-brain excuses, the IG--and then, if Democrats were to take back the House, the congressional majority--should ensure full investigation will proceed.

The New York field office was working with Giuliani to help Trump.

Of this, there is no question.