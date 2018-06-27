Right Wing 'Civility': A Collection Of Vile Republican Moments

While I realize this topic has been beaten to death, I'm pretty sure the media has not yet learned their lesson.

In the twisted world of David Brooks and those like him, civility only applies to those of us on the left.

I beg to differ, and so does our former Managing Editor, Dave Neiwert. Please watch and share these shining examples of right-wing "civility."

Then do me a favor and get a couple of copies of his latest book on the so-called "Alt-Right" to give to friends who are marinated in the kind of nonsense we've seen the media spew over the past week. Share the video too. Educate them. And then bookmark it so you can throw it in the face of David Effing Brooks, Chris Cillizza, and their ilk.

Oh hey, also? Charlottesville Nazis got a permit to march in Washington, DC on the anniversary weekend of Heather Heyer's murder. That alone is heinous, but it is just one example of the empowered hard right wing. If we don't start fighting back, I'm not sure we'll have anything left to fight for.