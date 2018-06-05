Sarah Sanders Throws A Hissy At Reporters: ‘I’m An Honest Person Who Works Extremely Hard’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday insisted that she is an “honest person” after a statement she made about President Donald Trump’s involvement in crafting a statement for his son turned out to be not true.

During a press conference last year, Sanders insisted that the president did not “dictate” a statement in an attempt to exonerate Donald Trump Jr., who was caught meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. However, Trump’s attorney revealed earlier this year in a letter that the president did, in fact, “dictate” the statement.

On Monday, Sanders refused to answer questions about the discrepancy. But reporters pressed her again at Tuesday’s White House briefing.

“We just want to know if it was accurate or not,” one reporter said. “Was [your statement] accurate?”

“I work day-in, day out and frankly with the majority of you all in the room, you all know that I’m an honest person,” Sanders replied, “who works extremely hard to provide you with accurate information at all times. But I’m not going to engage on matters that deal with [Trump’s] outside counsel.”

After the question was asked again, Sanders became hostile to members of the media.

“I don’t know how many times I have to address this but I work every single day to give you accurate and up-to-date information and I’m going to continue to do that,” she opined. “Frankly, my credibility is probably higher than the media’s. And I think in large part, that’s because you guys spend more of your time focused on attacking the president instead of reporting the news.”

“I think that if you spend a little bit more time reporting the news instead of trying to tear me down, you might actually see that we’re working hard trying to provide good information,” Sanders said.

Watch the videos above from CNN.