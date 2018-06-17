Steve Bannon On Separating Immigrant Children: 'I Don't Think You Have To Justify It.'

There is, in point of fact, ZERO justification to booking Steve Bannon on the Sunday shows.

He holds no official office, having left in disgrace.

He has no power to change policies.

He can only pollute the national dialog with his own Breitbartian version of upheaval, chaos, gaslighting and overt, unapologetic bigotry.

And yet, here is Steve "Banality of Evil" Bannon, booked on ABC's This Week gaslighting the perpetually inept Jonathan Karl by conflating and lying about the crisis on the Southern border.

"We ran on a policy, very simply, stop mass illegal immigration and limit legal immigration, get our sovereignty back, and to help our workers, OK? And so he went to a zero tolerance policy. Zero tolerance, it's a crime to come across illegally, and children get separated. I mean, I hate to say it, that's the law and he's enforcing the law. " Bannon spews this gish gallop, conflating all sorts of issues.

The issue isn't stopping mass illegal immigration (which isn't happening). It's the inhumane and frankly, Nazi-like tactic of ripping children away from their parents WHO ARE SEEKING LEGAL ASYLUM and placing these innocent children in an environment that can do nothing but traumatize, probably permanently.

There's NO law to that effect that Trump is enforcing. None. It's a lie, repeated over and over again.

But the problem with interviews like this is that there is literally no way to parse through all the lies and conflations. There's no way to break through this gaslighting.

The ONLY way to actually make sure that real information is to stop giving gaslighters like Bannon airtime. He does not merit that attention.